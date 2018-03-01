Schools and college closed due to snow

SCHOOLS across South Oxfordshire and The Henley College are closed this morning (Thursday).

Snow is currently falling and is set to become more persistent and heavy throughout the day with blizzards possible in the wake of Storm Emma.

It is bitterly cold with temperatures unlikely to get above -1C during the day and the Met Office predicts it will fall again tonight to around -4C.

The current conditions and severe weather forecast has led some headteachers to tell their pupils to stay at home.

A statement on The Henley College website said it is shut today due to the “severe weather forecast”.

Meanwhile, Gillotts School has said that while it will open, it may close early. School buses have been put on standby in case this happens.

Trinity Primary School, in Vicarage Road, has said parents can pick up their children from 1.30pm and there will be no after school clubs. Valley Road School will close at 1pm.

Elsewhere, The Piggott School in Wargrave, Charvil Piggott Primary, Chiltern Edge School and Bishopswood Special School, both in Sonning Common, and Highdown School in Emmer Green have all decided to close in the interests of staff and student safety.

South Stoke and Stoke Row Primary are also both closed, while Shiplake Primary School will close at 1pm.

Have you taken any winter weather pictures? If so, we would love to see them. Please email news@henleystandard.co.uk

Pictures: Mandy Huggins, David Tyldesley and David Woodward