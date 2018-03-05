Church clean

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
A SPRING clean of St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will take place on Saturday, March 17.
Volunteers are needed from 7.30am to clean the top levels with ladders and long- handled brushes and at 10.30am to clean the lower level with brushes, vacuum cleaners, mops and buckets.
To volunteer, call Christine Walker on 0118 940 3748.
05 March 2018
More News:
Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Improved bus shelter goes back to the drawing board
A BUS shelter in Sonning Common is set to be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say