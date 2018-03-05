Monday, 05 March 2018

Easter walk

A WALK of witness will be held in Wargrave on Good Friday.

It will start at Highfield Park at 10am and go along Victoria Road, Silverdale Road, Mumbery Hill, Braybrooke Road, Spring Walk, School Lane, Church Street and Mill Green.

There will be stops at Elizabeth Court and The Mount care homes for readings and hymns.

Refreshments, including hot cross buns, will be served at St Mary’s Church in Station Road afterwards.

