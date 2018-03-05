More parking

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
Monday, 05 March 2018
MORE spaces could be created at a Wargrave car park.
The parish council has agreed to have the car park off Recreation Road
re-marked on Tuesday.
The car park currently has 50 spaces but Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “I’ll have a chat with the guys before we start because I think there are at least two extra spaces we can fit in.”
The car park will be closed for the day while the work is carried out.
