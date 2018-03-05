Charity teas

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
A TEA afternoon to raise money for Dementia UK will be held at a Wargrave care home.
Time for a Cuppa will take place at The Mount in School Hill on Tuesday from 2.30pm.
Hot drinks and cakes will be served and there will be a talk on living with dementia by Karen Gordon.Donations can be made on the day.
To book a place, call 0118 940 2046.
05 March 2018
More News:
Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Improved bus shelter goes back to the drawing board
A BUS shelter in Sonning Common is set to be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say