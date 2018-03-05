Monday, 05 March 2018

Charity teas

A TEA afternoon to raise money for Dementia UK will be held at a Wargrave care home.

Time for a Cuppa will take place at The Mount in School Hill on Tuesday from 2.30pm.

Hot drinks and cakes will be served and there will be a talk on living with dementia by Karen Gordon.Donations can be made on the day.

To book a place, call 0118 940 2046.

