Dentists want to expand practice

A WARGRAVE dental practice wants to expand.

Husband and wife Ranju Khurana and Anu Chadha currently run Wargrave Dental Clinic from the first floor of their building in High Street.

Now the couple have applied for planning permission to add a reception area on the ground floor together with an extra surgery for people who are unable to go up and down stairs.

The upstairs rooms could be altered to include an imaging suite.

Part of the ground floor was occupied by upholsterery shop A Stitch in Twine which moved to new premises in Binfield Heath last month after being given notice last year.

The Hair Company, a hairdressing salon which occupies the rest of the ground floor, would not be affected by the plans.

Dr Chadha told a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council last week that the expansion would allow her to see patients at the clinic instead of visiting them at home and to take on more.

She said: “When we set up the practice our vision was to serve the whole community, which we almost do currently.

“We see all the patients who can come up the stairs and for those who can’t I provide domiciliary care, which has its limitations.

“There are a few people in the village who would like me to see them but there are things I can’t do in homes, for example, X-rays. You can do an examination, clean or take out a very wobbly tooth out but nothing complicated.

“We are now busy enough to require a second surgery so it has come at the right time for us.”

Dr Chadha said the imaging suite would produce 3D images of patients’ teeth but its inclusion would depend on cost.

The council supported the plans, saying that the surgery was a vital service.

Councillor Marion Pope said: “I think they are making good use of the property. The people I’ve spoken to have no objections and it’s a necessity in the parish.”

Chairman Richard Bush added: “The buildings at the back are already there, so it’s not like they are putting more in.”

Councillor John Halsall asked if there was provision for parking.

Dr Chadha replied that many patients walked to the surgery.

Cllr Pope added: “There is the School Lane car park and other places like Station Road.”

Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, will make a decision later this month.