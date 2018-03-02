Schools and colleges remain closed due to snow

Schools across South Oxfordshire remain closed today (Friday) following heavy snowfall overnight.

Many primary schools in the area, as well as the Henley College, closed to students yesterday due to blizzards caused by Storm Emma.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing today but could rise to about 4C tomorrow.

A statement on The Henley College website said it would be shut again today due to the “severe weather forecast”.

Gillotts School will also be closed due to "freezing temperatures". Year 11 mock chemistry exams, which were due to take place today, will be rescheduled for Wednesday, March 14.

Trinity Primary School, in Vicarage Road, Badgemore Primary School, in Hop Gardens, Sacred Heart Primary School in Greys Hill and Valley Road Primary School are all closed.

Rupert House School, in Bell Street, will be open but only with a skeleton staff. It said: “The children will be looked after, but they will not have normal lessons.

“They may come in warm home clothes and arrive late/ leave early as necessary. There will be no breakfast club, after-care or any clubs.”

Elsewhere, The Piggott School and Robert Piggott Junior and Infant Schools, in Wargrave, are closed, along with Charvil Piggott Primary and Crazies Hill Primary.

Chiltern Edge School and Bishopswood Special School, both in Sonning Common, Highdown School in Emmer Green and Frieth School have also shut.

South Stoke and Stoke Row Primary are also both closed, along with Shiplake Primary School.

Watlington Primary School and Icknield Community College have both shut for the day.

The A4130 White Hill on the way in to Henley is currently down to one lane of traffic, with temporary traffic lights in place.

Several homes in Binfield Heath and Sonning have also been left without electricity following a power cut. Engineers say power should be restored by 4pm.

Meanwhile, sporting fixtures across the county have been cancelled, including Henley Hawks' game against Taunton Titans at Dry Leas tomorrow (Saturday).

Several shops and businesses in town have chosen to close early including Mint Velvet and NatWest bank, in Market Place, as well as Cara, Biggie Best and the Helen & Douglas House charity shop, in Duke Street.

