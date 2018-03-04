Man rescued from flat fire

Bones from Middle Ages uncovered during building work for church annexe
Sunday, 04 March 2018
AN elderly man was rescued from his flat in Watlington after a blaze was started by a cigarette.
Crews from Watlington, Wallingford and High Wycombe were called to the property in Orchard Walk at 10.05pm on Friday.
On arrival firefighters were told the fire was in a first floor property and that the occupant was still inside.
A neighbour had already entered the flat, which was full of thick black smoke, and had poured a can of water over the fire.
Fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly entered the flat, and rescued the man from the property.
They then using a thermal imaging camera to locate the fire, which was in an arm chair, and extinguished it using a hose reel jet.
The resident was treated at the scene by paramedics and was able to return to his flat after the smoke was ventilated.
Station Manager Andy Ford said: “The quick action of the neighbour and the arriving fire crews entering the flat saved the elderly gentleman from serious harm.
“The fire was caused by a cigarette dropping down the side of an armchair and setting light to the cushion which produced a lot of thick black smoke which spread throughout the house. Fortunately the property had working smoke detectors, which raised the alarm and the warden called 999.”
04 March 2018
