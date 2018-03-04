Man rescued from flat fire

AN elderly man was rescued from his flat in Watlington after a blaze was started by a cigarette.

Crews from Watlington, Wallingford and High Wycombe were called to the property in Orchard Walk at 10.05pm on Friday.

On arrival firefighters were told the fire was in a first floor property and that the occupant was still inside.

A neighbour had already entered the flat, which was full of thick black smoke, and had poured a can of water over the fire.

Fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly entered the flat, and rescued the man from the property.

They then using a thermal imaging camera to locate the fire, which was in an arm chair, and extinguished it using a hose reel jet.

The resident was treated at the scene by paramedics and was able to return to his flat after the smoke was ventilated.

Station Manager Andy Ford said: “The quick action of the neighbour and the arriving fire crews entering the flat saved the elderly gentleman from serious harm.

“The fire was caused by a cigarette dropping down the side of an armchair and setting light to the cushion which produced a lot of thick black smoke which spread throughout the house. Fortunately the property had working smoke detectors, which raised the alarm and the warden called 999.”