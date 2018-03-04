Sunday, 04 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Man rescued from flat fire

Man rescued from flat fire

AN elderly man was rescued from his flat in Watlington after a blaze was started by a cigarette.

Crews from Watlington, Wallingford and High Wycombe were called to the property in Orchard Walk at 10.05pm on Friday.

On arrival firefighters were told the fire was in a first floor property and that the occupant was still inside.

A neighbour had already entered the flat, which was full of thick black smoke, and had poured a can of water over the fire.

Fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly entered the flat, and rescued the man from the property.

They then using a thermal imaging camera to locate the fire, which was in an arm chair, and extinguished it using a hose reel jet.

The resident was treated at the scene by paramedics and was able to return to his flat after the smoke was ventilated.

Station Manager Andy Ford said: “The quick action of the neighbour and the arriving fire crews entering the flat saved the elderly gentleman from serious harm.

“The fire was caused by a cigarette dropping down the side of an armchair and setting light to the cushion which produced a lot of thick black smoke which spread throughout the house. Fortunately the property had working smoke detectors, which raised the alarm and the warden called 999.”

 

 

 

 

 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33