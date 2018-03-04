Sunday, 04 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bin blaze spreads to homes in Mill End

A BLAZE which started in a wheelie bin spread to two houses in Mill End in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Firefighters from Wargrave, Marlow, High Wycombe and Maidenhead were called to the village at about 4am.

No-one was hurt but there was smoke damage to a lean to and the two properties.

Crews remained at the scene this morning to remove the damaged roof of the lean to.

It is believed the fire may have started by hot ashes being left in the bin.

 

 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33