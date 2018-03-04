Bin blaze spreads to homes in Mill End

Bones from Middle Ages uncovered during building work for church annexe
Sunday, 04 March 2018
A BLAZE which started in a wheelie bin spread to two houses in Mill End in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).
Firefighters from Wargrave, Marlow, High Wycombe and Maidenhead were called to the village at about 4am.
No-one was hurt but there was smoke damage to a lean to and the two properties.
Crews remained at the scene this morning to remove the damaged roof of the lean to.
It is believed the fire may have started by hot ashes being left in the bin.
04 March 2018
