No medal ceremony at town meeting

THE Henley town medal awards ceremony will not be held during the annual town meeting this year.

The two events were combined last year but will now take place separately following criticism by councillors.

Councillor Ken Arlett told a town council meeting that last year’s medal recipients were forced to wait until the meeting had ended before celebrating, which was “ridiculous”.

He said: “People were presented with their medal and then had to sit down for 45 minutes before they could talk to their family and friends. Let it have its own night this year.”

Deputy Mayor Lorraine Hillier added: “They like to invite their friends and family so it shouldn’t be a rushed event.”

Councillor Julian Brookes, who was mayor when last year’s awards took place, said the events had been combined to give the medal winners a bigger audience.

He said: “Having it at the annual town meeting meant it was properly seen.”

The town medal can be awarded to anyone who lives or has lived in or around Henley, worked in the town or contributed to town organisations and has made a significant contribution to the town for 10 years or more.

They must be nominated by councillors before the next full council meeting on March 27.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “If there are members of the public who think somebody fits the criteria they should approach a town councillor, who will then bring nominations forward.”

This year’s town meeting will be held at the town hall on April 5.