Pupils dress up for World Book Day

PUPILS at Valley Road School in Henley dressed up as literary characters including Alice in Wonderland, Harry Potter and the Gruffalo for World Book Day.

Children and teachers came to school dressed as their favourite characters and there were activities including a create-your-own giant workshop where youngsters planned and drew a character with chalk on a large sheet of paper.

Meadow class teacher Kate Richens said: “The costumes were fantastic — everyone had put in a huge effort. The children were so proud to be wearing them and they were all assuming the personality of their book characters beautifully.”

Top, back row, Lottie Baker, Elijah Norris, Benji Rilett and William Sadler. Front row, Jessica Hughes, Finley Curry, James Brookes, Eidur Gudjohnsen and Rose Nidduszynska

Above, Scarlett Strachin-Jarvis, Ava Francis, Armin Majoros, Luca Curry, Jack Tookey, Anjali Shanker, Ruby Allen, Ellie Phillips, Adeline Cobb and Emma Lucas

Below, Thomas Francis, Louisa Jarvis, Oscar Tinking, Micah Bartonshaw, Olivia Vines, Aaron Lewington-Cronin, Phoebe Cronin, William Tavinor and Joshua Drummond