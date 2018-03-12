Monday, 12 March 2018

Children get into character

Children get into character

PUPILS at Badgemore Primary School in Henley dressed up as their favourite literary characters for World Book Day.

The children came to the school dressed as characters including Willy Wonka, Captain Hook and the Tin Man.

They had storytime sessions with parents, drawing activities and a fashion parade at afternoon assembly.

Deputy headteacher Tim Hoskins said: “There were some fantastic and imaginative costumes. For us, reading is one of the most important things in a child’s education.”

The pupils are pictured with Mr Hoskins and teacher Lauren Nottage.

