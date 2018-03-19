Charity quiz

A QUIZ night in aid of Camp Mohawk will be held at Redingensians Rams Rugby Club in Sonning on Wednesday.

Teams of up to eight people will compete with Friends of Camp Mohawk chairman Chris Stillman asking the questions.

There will also be a raffle, dinner and licensed bar.

Tickets cost £17.50 per person or £120 for a team of eight. Each team should also supply a raffle prize.

To book a place, email Mr Stillman at chris.stillman

@campmohawk.co.uk