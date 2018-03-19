Monday, 19 March 2018

Out of woods

A CHILDREN’S Easter egg hunt taking place in Wargrave on Sunday, March 24 will not involve chocolate eggs, as stated in last week’s Henley Standard.

In fact, the children will practise their orienteering skills before receiving an egg when they return to the scout hut in East View Road.

The event will cost £3 for children under four and £4 for those four and over.

