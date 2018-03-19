Monday, 19 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Noise worries

PARISH councillors are concerned that the noise from a proposed event at Wargrave recreation ground could disturb residents.

The parents’ association of Robert Piggott junior and infant schools is seeking permission to erect a marquee for the event on the evening of June 29.

Councillor Marion Pope said: “Voices carry in the recreation ground, so it could get quite noisy.”

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges added: “I find it strange they aren’t using their premises.”

Councillors agreed to defer a decision pending clarification on what the event will involve.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33