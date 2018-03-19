Noise worries

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
PARISH councillors are concerned that the noise from a proposed event at Wargrave recreation ground could disturb residents.
The parents’ association of Robert Piggott junior and infant schools is seeking permission to erect a marquee for the event on the evening of June 29.
Councillor Marion Pope said: “Voices carry in the recreation ground, so it could get quite noisy.”
Parish clerk Stephen Hedges added: “I find it strange they aren’t using their premises.”
Councillors agreed to defer a decision pending clarification on what the event will involve.
19 March 2018
More News:
Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff ... [more]
POLL: Have your say