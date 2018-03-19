Noise worries

PARISH councillors are concerned that the noise from a proposed event at Wargrave recreation ground could disturb residents.

The parents’ association of Robert Piggott junior and infant schools is seeking permission to erect a marquee for the event on the evening of June 29.

Councillor Marion Pope said: “Voices carry in the recreation ground, so it could get quite noisy.”

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges added: “I find it strange they aren’t using their premises.”

Councillors agreed to defer a decision pending clarification on what the event will involve.