Monday, 19 March 2018

Gift of lights

HERITAGE lamp-posts which are being replaced in Wargrave high street could be moved to a car park.

Wokingham Borough Council, which is installing new LED lighting in the village, has offered to give the old posts to the parish council.

They could be installed at the car park at the council’s offices off Recreation Road.

