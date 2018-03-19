Diseased tree faces the axe

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
A DANGEROUS tree in Wargrave is set to be felled after villagers helped raise about £6,000.
The chestnut near the war memorial in Mill Green was found to be diseased in an inspection last year.
The Friends of Mill Green appealed for donations to help pay for the work and have received funds from individuals and organisations including the Wargrave Festival committee and the Wargrave Heritage Trust.
19 March 2018
More News:
Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff ... [more]
POLL: Have your say