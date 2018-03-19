Monday, 19 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Diseased tree faces the axe

A DANGEROUS tree in Wargrave is set to be felled after villagers helped raise about £6,000.

The chestnut near the war memorial in Mill Green was found to be diseased in an inspection last year.

The Friends of Mill Green appealed for donations to help pay for the work and have received funds from individuals and organisations including the Wargrave Festival committee and the Wargrave Heritage Trust.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33