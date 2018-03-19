Open evening

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
AN information evening for prospective students will be held at The Henley College next week.
The event will run from 6pm to 8.30pm on Thursday, at the college’s Deanfield and Rotherfield campuses.
For more information, call the college’s marketing team on (01491) 579988.
19 March 2018
More News:
Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff ... [more]
POLL: Have your say