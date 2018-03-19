Three marathons in as many days

A WOMAN who works at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed will attempt to run three marathons in three days to raise money for the charity. Catherine Russ, who is a PR and marketing officer for the hospice, will take on the Jurassic Coast challenge in Dorset from next Friday to Sunday, March 23 to 25. She will have to run 78 miles across the World Heritage site, which includes cliffs, beaches and steep climbs.

Ms Russ said: “I have chosen to take on this challenge because working as PR and marketing officer I see first-hand the fantastic support the teams deliver.

“They work seamlessly together to provide personalised care — giving every person the opportunity to spend the time they have left in the way they choose.

“I am a keen runner but this is beyond anything I have done before. I have been training since November and my weekends have been filled with long runs.

“Part of my role is to encourage people to fund-raise for Sue Ryder. This is my chance to show support and help fund the services that are just so vital. I thought it was about time I practised what I preach.”

To donate, visit

www.justgiving.com/fund

raising/catherine-russ-3

marathonsin3days