Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity

RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff bake cakes to raise money for Dementia UK.

The cakes were for a Time for a Cuppa tea afternoon held at The Mount in School Hill when family and friends came to visit.

Staff gave a talk to visitors about living with dementia, residents talked about their memories and a visitor played the accordion.

Activities co-ordinator Lisa Cox said: “It was a very pleasurable, enjoyable and fun afternoon.

“We had an activity the day before baking cakes from scratch. The residents were reminiscing about when they were younger and would bake with their mums, grandparents or children.”

The event raised more than £60 for the charity’s admiral nurses.

The home will hold a fancy dress parade on Easter Sunday to raise more money.