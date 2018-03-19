Monday, 19 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity

Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity

RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff bake cakes to raise money for Dementia UK.

The cakes were for a Time for a Cuppa tea afternoon held at The Mount in School Hill when family and friends came to visit.

Staff gave a talk to visitors about living with dementia, residents talked about their memories and a visitor played the accordion.

Activities co-ordinator Lisa Cox said: “It was a very pleasurable, enjoyable and fun afternoon.

“We had an activity the day before baking cakes from scratch. The residents were reminiscing about when they were younger and would bake with their mums, grandparents or children.”

The event raised more than £60 for the charity’s admiral nurses.

The home will hold a fancy dress parade on Easter Sunday to raise more money.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33