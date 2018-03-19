82 homes proposal unveiled

PLANS to develop land off the Fair Mile in Henley have been unveiled.

Thames Properties is proposing to build 82 new homes on the site, which is earmarked for housing in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

The properties would range in size from one-bedroom flats to five-bedroom family homes with parking for more than 200 cars.

There would be communal green spaces, a central pond, wooded areas and walking and cycling routes and the company says the houses would be screened from nearby residential streets such as Luker Avenue and Crisp Road by new trees and hedges.

Forty per cent of the properties would be “affordable”, which is in line with South Oxfordshire District Council guidelines.

Simon Fruchter, of Thames Properties, said: “The proposed scheme would make a significant contribution towards Henley’s housing need with a good mixture of housing sizes and types.

“Importantly, the scheme would deliver a significant number of smaller and affordable properties which are particularly needed.

“We’re proud of the plans, which have been carefully designed using locally inspired materials to make sure that it blends in with the surrounding area.”

The company made a public presentation at the town hall on Wednesday evening.