Monday, 19 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

82 homes proposal unveiled

82 homes proposal unveiled

PLANS to develop land off the Fair Mile in Henley have been unveiled.

Thames Properties is proposing to build 82 new homes on the site, which is earmarked for housing in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

The properties would range in size from one-bedroom flats to five-bedroom family homes with parking for more than 200 cars.

There would be communal green spaces, a central pond, wooded areas and walking and cycling routes and the company says the houses would be screened from nearby residential streets such as Luker Avenue and Crisp Road by new trees and hedges.

Forty per cent of the properties would be “affordable”, which is in line with South Oxfordshire District Council guidelines.

Simon Fruchter, of Thames Properties, said: “The proposed scheme would make a significant contribution towards Henley’s housing need with a good mixture of housing sizes and types.

“Importantly, the scheme would deliver a significant number of smaller and affordable properties which are particularly needed.

“We’re proud of the plans, which have been carefully designed using locally inspired materials to make sure that it blends in with the surrounding area.”

The company made a public presentation at the town hall on Wednesday evening.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33