Happiness is... doing good turn for others

RESIDENTS and businesses are backing the new “Happy Henley” campaign.

People will be encouraged to perform random acts of kindness for each other, such as carrying shopping, sharing an umbrella if it’s raining or walking a dog.

It will be part of Pay It Forward Day on April 27, part of a worldwide movement that was introduced in Britain eight years ago.

The Henley scheme is being organised by Suzanne Morley, who lives in Market Place, and Geoff Hocking, managing director of marketing consultancy Breathe Creative, which is based in Station Road.

A Happy Henley Facebook page has got more than 50 followers and a number of ambassadors has been appointed, including Henley town manager Helen Barnett and Deputy Mayor Lorraine Hillier.

Mrs Morley, a former lawyer who now works as a positive psychology consultant, first experienced Pay it Forward in Bermuda where she lived before moving to Henley in 2016.

She said: “The idea of the Facebook page is for people to post random acts of kindness they have received, done or seen and how it made them feel. This could be videos, quotes or stories of acts of kindness.”

The other ambassadors include town clerk Janet Wheeler, town councillor Will Hamilton, jeweller Antony Reineke and his wife Laura, who founded Henley Music School, investment manager Alison Flower, Caroline Mulcahy, of Leander Club, Brakspear marketing manager Emma Sweet, interior designer Niki Schäfer, Claire Myers, of Invesco Perpetual, Catherine Yoxall, of the River & Rowing Museum, Jayne Walker of food shop COOK in Duke Street and Tim Hoskins, deputy headteacher of Badgemore Primary School.

Mrs Morley said: “We have new ambassadors on board as a result of the previous article in the Henley Standard as well as my presentations to businesses and Henley Town Council.

“We will share ideas, provide feedback and discuss ways in which individuals, companies and schools can get involved. I’m pleased with the interest it has created.

“It’s the spirit of doing something wonderful for the community coupled with the benefits of bringing people together and building happier relationships.”

Happy Henley will produce Pay it Forward stickers, posters and cards that people who take part can pass on to one another.

If you would like to volunteer as an ambassador, email Mrs Morley at suzanne

morley@hotmail.com