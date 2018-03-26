Man arrested after fight

Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual ... [more]
Monday, 26 March 2018
A MAN has been arrested after a fight outside a takeaway shop in Henley in which two people were injured.
Police were called to Smoky Flame in Greys Road at about 10.20pm on Wednesday last week.
A 39-year-old woman sustained facial and hand injuries and a 45-year-old man sustained facial injuries. They were both treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.
A 38-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation.
26 March 2018
More News:
School fund-raising quiz decided on tie-break question
THIS year’s Sonning Common village quiz raised ... [more]
Former bank could be turned into fish and chip shop
A FORMER bank in Goring high street could be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say