Monday, 26 March 2018

Man arrested after fight

A MAN has been arrested after a fight outside a takeaway shop in Henley in which two people were injured.

Police were called to Smoky Flame in Greys Road at about 10.20pm on Wednesday last week.

A 39-year-old woman sustained facial and hand injuries and a 45-year-old man sustained facial injuries. They were both treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

A 38-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation.

