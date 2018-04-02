Informal talk

Council urged to take over enforcement of parking from police
ILLEGAL parking in South Oxfordshire’s towns and ... [more]
Monday, 02 April 2018
OLYMPIC double silver medallist Debbie Flood will give a talk at a meeting of the Henley Filling Station at the Red Lion Hotel on Wednesday, starting at 8pm.
The former captain of Leander Club will speak about Christianity in sport.
The Filling Station is an informal gathering of
local Christians. For
more information, visit www.thefillingstation.org.uk
02 April 2018
