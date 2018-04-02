Mobile advice

Monday, 02 April 2018

A MOBILE van providing advice for jobseekers could be introduced in Henley.

MP John Howell has written to Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey asking for the van to visit the constituency several days a month.

It would provide information about issues such as tax credits, income support, jobseekers allowance and pensions.

