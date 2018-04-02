Mobile advice

Council urged to take over enforcement of parking from police
ILLEGAL parking in South Oxfordshire’s towns and ... [more]
Monday, 02 April 2018
A MOBILE van providing advice for jobseekers could be introduced in Henley.
MP John Howell has written to Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey asking for the van to visit the constituency several days a month.
It would provide information about issues such as tax credits, income support, jobseekers allowance and pensions.
02 April 2018
