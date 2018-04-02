Monday, 02 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Double hat-trick

A RUGBY-PLAYING couple had reason to celebrate after they both scored a hat-trick of tries at the weekend.

Will Bevan, scrum-half and captain of Reading Abbey’s 1st XV, went over three times against his former side Stow-on-the-Wold in a 35-13 win on Saturday.

His fiancée Annette Tomas, who plays at fly-half for the Abbey Nuns, did the same as her side beat Guildford Gazelles 38-10 on Sunday to seal the Championship South West Two title.

It must have been quite a celebration!

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33