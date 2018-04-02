Double hat-trick

A RUGBY-PLAYING couple had reason to celebrate after they both scored a hat-trick of tries at the weekend.

Will Bevan, scrum-half and captain of Reading Abbey’s 1st XV, went over three times against his former side Stow-on-the-Wold in a 35-13 win on Saturday.

His fiancée Annette Tomas, who plays at fly-half for the Abbey Nuns, did the same as her side beat Guildford Gazelles 38-10 on Sunday to seal the Championship South West Two title.

It must have been quite a celebration!