Office staff in 5km river run for Sport Relief

STAFF at the Chiltern House Business Centre in Henley raised more than £220 with a sponsored 5km run.

They had to run or walk from the centre in Station Road to Temple Island and back on Wednesday last week.

They were raising money for Sport Relief and wore paper signs on their clothes to inform anyone they passed.

The runners, who were sponsored by colleagues and friends, were presented with medals on their return.

The winner was Matt Puddy, who works for fuel company Geos and completed the distance in 20 minutes and 31 seconds.

Centre manager Pauline Daniel said: “We do it every year for either Sport Relief or Comic Relief.

“It was absolutely brilliant and everyone completed it within an hour-and-a-half.

“There was a great atmosphere and a client donated drinks, yoghurts and snacks for when they returned.”

The top 10 runners were: Matt Puddy (Geos) — 20 minutes and 31 seconds; Stuart Owen (Sine Qua Non) — 21 minutes and six seconds; Paul Badger (Muddy Productions) — 22 minutes and 35 seconds; Katie Fanstone (Sales Partnership) — 23 minutes and four seconds; Abigail Clayton (GetFeedback) — 25 minutes and 22 seconds; Sam Jefferies (Jefferies Accountancy) — 26 minutes and 12 seconds; Chris Hughes (Sine Qua Non) — 27 minutes and 31 seconds; Keith Jefferies (Jefferies Accountancy) — 31 minutes and nine seconds; Seona Jorgenson (Jefferies Accountancy) — 32 minutes and 22 seconds; Victoria Yeoman and Emma Beasley (Sales Partnership) — 35 minutes and 12 seconds.