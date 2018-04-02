Monday, 02 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Women discuss gender, equality and ageing

Women discuss gender, equality and ageing

A TALK on womanhood was held at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

It was organised by Mama.do, a networking group aimed particularly at mothers.

It included a panel discussion with Anna Whitehouse, of parenthood website Mother Pukka, fitness instructor Angie Best, who owns the Metaphysical Gym at Henley Business School, and life coach Jessica Rogers.

Dozens of guests listened as the panel discussed topics such as motherhood, work and careers, female equality and social media. There was also a question and answer session.

Mrs Best said: “It was so nice to speak and also listen to all those young women with their ideas on life and how positive and insightful they were. When you put 80 women in a room together you’re going to have a good time!”

Lizzie Hughes, who founded Mama.do last year, said: “One of the key things I wanted to talk about was womanhood. We had a great discussion about feminism, equality and how you change as a woman as you get older.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33