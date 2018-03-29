South Oxfordshire District Council leader to resign

THE leader of South Oxfordshire District Council has announced he will resign.

John Cotton says he will not put his name forward in the upcoming Conservative Group elections.

Last week it was revealed that Councillor Cotton had resigned as leader of the Conservative group on the council.

He was dealt another blow on Tuesday when a blueprint for housing in the district suffered a major setback.

Councillors rejected a proposal by cabinet members to submit the Local Plan in its current state, and will now have to consider other options.

In statement on Twitter Councillor Cotton, who represents Berinsfield ward, said: “With some sadness, I have decided not to submit my name for the upcoming Conservative Group elections.

“That means, soon, I shall cease to be leader of South Oxfordshire District Council.

“It has been a huge honour to lead my district council and I am enormously proud of the way our staff have handled the challenges thrown at them: the office fire; the Garden Town in Didcot; a Local Plan with people at its heart – all while delivering top quality services with shrinking budgets and making South Oxfordshire one of the best places to be in the country.

“My heartfelt thanks go to each one of them.

“At least unilt the elections next year, I shall remain the proud councillor for Berinsfield, Dorchester, and Drayton St Leonard and I will always continue to fight for what matters in our district: decent, affordable homes for young people and families; the infrastructure to support those homes – including sorting out the woeful backlog from years gone by; and a district council that continues to step up, not sit back, when something needs to be done.”

Councillor Cotton was appointed leader in 2014 as successor to Ann Ducker, who died after a short illness.