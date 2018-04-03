CCTV released after attack outside takeaway

POLICE have released CCTV images of three men they wish to speak to in connection with two assaults in Henley.

The incident took place between 10pm and 10.30pm on March 14 outside the Smoky Flame in Greys Road.

A 45-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were assaulted by a group of men.

The man was left with cuts and bruises, while the woman suffered a fractured eye socket, swollen eye and cuts and bruises.

Investigating officer PC Alex Norrish, based at Henley Police Station, said: “The female required hospital treatment on the night and will require further surgery.

“If anyone recognises these individuals, or has any information about the incident, they should contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency telephone number 101, quoting reference 43180079061.”

A 38-year-old man from Reading has been arrested and released under investigation.