Search continues for missing man

A SEARCH operation is continuing today (Thursday) for a man reported missing in Shiplake.

Frederick Lawson is 82 and lives in the village. He is 5ft 10in tall and described as slim with grey hair and was last seen wearing trousers, a sweatshirt, wellington boots and possibly a blue jacket.

He was reported missing yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Divers from Specialist Group International, a search and rescue company, will be searching the River Thames and officers from Thames Valley Police, along with members of the Environment Agency, will continue to search the surrounding area.

A police helicopter was spotted hovering above Marsh Lock yesterday.

Parts of Shiplake have been left underwater after heavy rainfall caused the Thames to flood.

Flood warnings were issued for the village after the river burst its banks earlier this week, causing disruption to roads and businesses in the area.