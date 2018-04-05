Thursday, 05 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Search continues for missing man

Search underway for missing man

A SEARCH operation is continuing today (Thursday) for a man reported missing in Shiplake.

Frederick Lawson is 82 and lives in the village. He is 5ft 10in tall and described as slim with grey hair and was last seen wearing trousers, a sweatshirt, wellington boots and possibly a blue jacket.

He was reported missing yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Divers from Specialist Group International, a search and rescue company, will be searching the River Thames and officers from Thames Valley Police, along with members of the Environment Agency, will continue to search the surrounding area.

A police helicopter was spotted hovering above Marsh Lock yesterday.

Parts of Shiplake have been left underwater after heavy rainfall caused the Thames to flood.

Flood warnings were issued for the village after the river burst its banks earlier this week, causing disruption to roads and businesses in the area.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33