Search underway for missing man

A SEARCH operation is underway after a man was reported missing in Shiplake this morning (Wednesday).

Frederick Lawson is in his 80s and lives in the village. He is described as slim with grey hair and was last seen wearing trousers, a sweatshirt & brown slippers.

Officers from Thames Valley Police, along with members of the Environment Agency, are currently searching the River Thames and surrounding area.

A police helicopter was spotted hovering above Marsh Lock.

Parts of Shiplake have been left underwater after heavy rainfall caused the Thames to flood.

Flood warnings have been issued for the village after the river burst its banks earlier this week, causing disruption to roads and businesses in the area.

More follows.