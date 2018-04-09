Fireworks grant may be the last

HENLEY Town Council is to donate £2,500 to pay for the summer fireworks display.

The organisers need £12,000 needed to stage the event, which is held on the Saturday evening during Henley Royal Regatta.

Councillor Will Hamilton, who helps organise the event, said they had received pledges of donations from Leander Club, Phyllis Court Club and regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave but needed more.

Speaking at a council meeting last week, he said: “In the past, the council has been very generous and given £8,000, then £3,000 twice and now we are asking for £2,500. If we cut the money it will collapse.”

Councillor Sarah Miller said the fireworks were a tradition, adding: “I’ve lived in Henley my whole life and we’ve always had them.”

But Councillor Ken Arlett said the fireworks should not receive a council grant next year.

He added: “Many years ago there was a Henley fireworks fund, which I was on for a number of years.

“We made sure we had enough money for the following year and always had money in the bank.

“My view is that you should have started collecting in August.

“I will go for the £2,500 this year but won’t support it next year for a penny.”