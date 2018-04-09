Festival date

AN appeal over plans for 95 homes in Sonning ... [more]
THIS year’s Henley Christmas Festival will be held on Friday, November 30.
Town councillors had considered moving it into December but have stuck with the earlier date after consulting business owners.
Thousands of people attend the festival, which features the switching-on of the town’s Christmas lights, a children’s parade, carol signing, stalls and fairground rides as well as late-night shopping.
Girl holds egg hunt to help pay for school trip to India
A TEENAGER from Sonning Common organised ... [more]
