Drivers needed in Nettlebed

Monday, 09 April 2018
DRIVERS are needed to help transport elderly and disabled people in Nettlebed.
The volunteers offer a few hours a week to take those without transport to and from appointments at the Nettlebed Surgery and hospital. The good neighbour scheme also offers a door-to-door shopping bus which runs on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Drivers are compensated for their time.
If you can help, call Jim McWhirter on (01491) 641609 or Pat Harwood on (01491) 641425.
09 April 2018
