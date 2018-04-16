£2,000 in grants

GRANTS totalling £2,000 have been awarded to charities and community organisations by Wargrave Parish Council.

The Wargrave Parish Trust will receive £500, Keep Mobile, which provides transport for elderly and disabled people, will receive £350, the village bowls club £300, Twyford, Wargrave and District Volunteer Centre and the Wargrave Pop-In Club both £200, the Berkshire MS Therapy Centre £150 and Berkshire Vision and Home-Start Wokingham £100 each.

Crazies Hill School will also receive £100 towards the cost of a new outdoor classroom.

The Me2 Club, which also applied for a grant, was advised to approach the parish trust for funding.

The council also agreed to give £500 from its general fund towards grass cutting and maintenance at Wargrave cemetery.