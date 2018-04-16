£2,000 in grants

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Monday, 16 April 2018
GRANTS totalling £2,000 have been awarded to charities and community organisations by Wargrave Parish Council.
The Wargrave Parish Trust will receive £500, Keep Mobile, which provides transport for elderly and disabled people, will receive £350, the village bowls club £300, Twyford, Wargrave and District Volunteer Centre and the Wargrave Pop-In Club both £200, the Berkshire MS Therapy Centre £150 and Berkshire Vision and Home-Start Wokingham £100 each.
Crazies Hill School will also receive £100 towards the cost of a new outdoor classroom.
The Me2 Club, which also applied for a grant, was advised to approach the parish trust for funding.
The council also agreed to give £500 from its general fund towards grass cutting and maintenance at Wargrave cemetery.
16 April 2018
More News:
Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Developer ignoring wishes of villlagers, planning inquiry told
A DEVELOPER is ignoring the wishes of residents ... [more]
Couple win garden prize again but at new house
A COUPLE from Sonning Common have won the village ... [more]
Teenage girl takes charge of annual charity concert
A TEENAGER from Wargrave is helping to organise a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say