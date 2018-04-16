New music festival

A MUSIC festival will be held in Wargrave to help pay for a new £400,000 church annexe.

The Not the Wargrave Festival concert will be held in the gardens of Wargrave Court on Saturday, June 23 from 7.30pm.

The two-hour event will feature performances by local singers and musicians, with more details to be announced nearer the time.

It has been organised by the 21st Century Project, which is raising money for the annexe at St Mary’s Church in Station Road.

The extension will be called the St Mary’s Church Centre and will have two meeting rooms for use by community groups, such as Mill Green WI, a café and toilets. It will also provide access to the church via the north porch.

Work started in January but was halted after the discovery of skeletons about one metre underground.

These had to be exhumed, cleaned, catalogued and reinterred elsewhere in the graveyard before work could restart.

The steel framework of the building is due to be erected this month.