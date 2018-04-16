Learn to sail

AN open day for potential new members is to be held at Wargrave Boating Club.

The club, off Station Road, will welcome visitors on Saturday, April 21 to try water sports such as kayaking, punting and paddle boarding.

Representatives of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution will attend and there will also be a barbecue and bar.

For more information, call membership secretary Sam Barnard on 07501 444956 or email membership

@wargraveboatingclub.co.uk