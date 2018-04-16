Monday, 16 April 2018

Rural ramble

THE Wargrave rambling group will be at the Loddon Nature Reserve in Twyford on Sunday.

Walkers should meet at the Waggon and Horses pub in High Street at 12.30pm, where they will be returning for lunch at about 2.30pm.

Anyone wanting to take part should call Bob Austen on 0118 940 3038 or 07970 611013 or email him at
austenrobert@hotmail.com

