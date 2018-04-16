Monday, 16 April 2018

Visiting day

AN open day will be held at the Woodclyffe allotments in Wargrave next month.

Visitors will be able to look around the plots off Victoria Road on Sunday, May 20.

Tea and cake will be served and allotment holders will be on hand to answer questions.

The event has been organised by the Woodclyffe Allotment Society, which is also offering beginners the chance to rent part of a plot for £2 a year.

Anyone interested should call Wargrave Parish Council on 0118 940 6084 or email office@wargrave.org.uk

