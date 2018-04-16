New clock for hall

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Monday, 16 April 2018
A NEW clock is set to be installed at Woodclyffe Hall in Wargrave.
The parish council is currently renovating the building in High Street and said it would be easier to replace rather than repair the clock, which was installed in 1970.
The Wargrave Heritage Trust has offered to pay for a new clock and has now sourced a model after visiting other places with similar designs.
The new clock will include brass or stainless steel mechanisms, controls inside the hall and LED lighting. It will not need a glass cover.
Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “It will be the same sort of size as the existing clock, in keeping with the building and with Roman numerals instead of numbers.”
The cost is expected to be about £4,200.
Listed building consent will be required before work can begin.
16 April 2018
More News:
Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Developer ignoring wishes of villlagers, planning inquiry told
A DEVELOPER is ignoring the wishes of residents ... [more]
Couple win garden prize again but at new house
A COUPLE from Sonning Common have won the village ... [more]
Teenage girl takes charge of annual charity concert
A TEENAGER from Wargrave is helping to organise a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say