New clock for hall

A NEW clock is set to be installed at Woodclyffe Hall in Wargrave.

The parish council is currently renovating the building in High Street and said it would be easier to replace rather than repair the clock, which was installed in 1970.

The Wargrave Heritage Trust has offered to pay for a new clock and has now sourced a model after visiting other places with similar designs.

The new clock will include brass or stainless steel mechanisms, controls inside the hall and LED lighting. It will not need a glass cover.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “It will be the same sort of size as the existing clock, in keeping with the building and with Roman numerals instead of numbers.”

The cost is expected to be about £4,200.

Listed building consent will be required before work can begin.