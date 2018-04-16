Endurance event back

THOUSANDS of people are expected to take part in an endurance event near Henley.

Tough Mudder will return to the Culden Faw estate on Saturday, April 28 and Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6.

The 10-mile course features obstacles including a huge curved wall, ice cold water pools and electrical wires.

New for this year is Happy Ending, where teams must create human pyramids to scale a structure at a 40 degree angle, and Kong Infinity, where participants hold on to a barrel while rolling it along tracks suspended 20ft off the ground.

Tough Mudder was launched in America in 2010 and now has more than 70 events a year worldwide.

The London West event has been held at Culden Faw since 2014.