Fly-tipper sentenced

A MAN who fly-tipped cannabis plants in Exlade Street has been ordered to pay more than £1,600.

Marenglen Dulaj, from Swindon, also dumped rubbish sacks, compost, plant pots, plastic bottles, plant food containers, cardboard and other green waste in the hamlet near Checkendon.

He pleaded guilty at Oxford Magistrates’ Court to the charge of using a motor vehicle to fly-tip on April 21 last year. Dulaj claimed he had loaned the vehicle to a friend.

The court ordered him to pay a fine of £850, a victim surcharge of £85, £500 costs and £201.42 compensation.

Councillor Elizabeth Gillespie, cabinet member for environmental protection at South Oxfordshire District Council, which prosecuted Dulaj, said: “Fly-tipping is an extremely selfish act which scars the countryside and has an aesthetic and financial cost for residents.”