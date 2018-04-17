River & Rowing Museum appoints new director

THE new director of the River and Rowing Museum in Henley says she is delighted to take up the role as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Dr Sarah Posey will be joining the museum in June, having previously worked as head of collections, interpretation and learning at the Royal Pavilion and Museums in Brighton and Hove.

She replaces Ludo Keston who stood at the end of last year after a summer in which the museum attracted a record 15,000 visitors.

Dr Posey has a long and well established career in the museums and heritage sector, having worked for more than 17 years at the British Museum before completing 12 years in her current role in Brighton.

During her time there she has been responsible for the delivery of major Brighton Museum and Art Gallery exhibitions including “Biba and beyond: Barbara Hulanicki”, the opening of new galleries such as “World Stories” and a pioneering collaborative partnership with Brighton Festival.

She said: “I am delighted to be taking up the post of director at the River & Rowing Museum. It is a special place - a striking building with distinctive collections and dynamic programmes, including outstanding work with schools.

“I am very excited to be joining the museum as it celebrates its 20th anniversary and leading it in its next phase of development. I look forward to working with the trustees and museum team to build on its success and ensure that even more people can enjoy this jewel on the banks of the Thames.”

David Worthington, the museum’s chairman of trustees, added: “I’m thoroughly looking forward to Sarah joining us. She brings a wealth of knowledge on how museums engage with audiences of all ages and interests and in the short time that I’ve known her, I’ve really enjoyed listening to her thoughts on how we move the museum forward. I feel very confident that we have a bright future. I would also like to thank Molly Jackson who has guided the museum through the recent interim period.”

Mr Keston, who lives in Stratford-upon-Avon, took on the role in January 2014 but announced his departure last September.

At the time he said: “This has not been an easy decision for me to make as I have been immensely proud of all the museum has achieved in the last four years.

“However, I have been commuting daily from home and have concluded that I just can’t be the person to help the trustees with their ambitions for the next decade of the museum’s life. After four years, it’s time for the M40 and I to have rather less of each other’s company.”

The museum, designed by architect David Chipperfield, opened in 1998 and has more than 114,000 visitors a year.

The year ending March 2018 saw an increase in visitors of more than 35 per cent on the previous year, with highlights including the current Barbara Hepworth exhibition, the Peter Rabbit family-friendly summer exhibition and the ongoing popularity of the John Piper gallery.

Its 20th year will see a programme of gallery updates and refurbishment .