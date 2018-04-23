Monday, 23 April 2018

Book swap

A BOOK swap will be held in Wargrave to raise money for Sue Ryder.

The event will take place at the snooker club at the Woodclyffe Hostel in Church Street on Monday, May 14 from 7.30pm.

Guests will be served a glass of wine and allowed to choose a book.

Tickets are available in exchange for a donation of £5 and a second-hand book from maria.marron@
