Pothole repair

Monday, 23 April 2018
A POTHOLE at the entrance to the car park in Recreation Road, Wargrave, is to be repaired.
The parish council has agreed to pay £980 for the work, saying it needs to be carried out professionally.
Councillor Andrew Luckwell said: “If you don’t do it properly then the first bad rain and it’s out again.”
23 April 2018
