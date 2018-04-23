Mobility help

Monday, 23 April 2018

A CLASS to improve balance and mobility among the elderly will be held in Henley.

It will take place at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road from 1.30pm to 2.30pm in Wednesdays, starting next week.

The class, which is run by Age UK Oxfordshire, will work on strength, balance and flexibility with floor exercises and equipment.

To book a place, call 01235 849403.

