Mobility help

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
Monday, 23 April 2018
A CLASS to improve balance and mobility among the elderly will be held in Henley.
It will take place at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road from 1.30pm to 2.30pm in Wednesdays, starting next week.
The class, which is run by Age UK Oxfordshire, will work on strength, balance and flexibility with floor exercises and equipment.
To book a place, call 01235 849403.
23 April 2018
More News:
‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
95 new homes would destroy countryside, inquiry hears
BUILDING 95 homes in Sonning Common would destroy ... [more]
Bonnets and bunny ears at care home celebration
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home wore hats ... [more]
Launch of music club for pre-school children
A MUSIC club for small children has been lauched ... [more]
POLL: Have your say