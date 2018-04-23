Monday, 23 April 2018

Floating tea

A VINTAGE tea afternoon will be held on The New Orleans in Henley in aid of Berkshire Breast Cancer Now.

It will take place next Saturday (April 28) from 2.15pm to 5.30pm and will include a raffle and auction.

The event is being supported by Time for Tea and Hobbs of Henley, which owns the boat.

Tickets costs £39.50 and are available from Sharon at sjhheent@gmail.com

