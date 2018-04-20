Saturday, 21 April 2018

Mary Berry to appear at new food festival

MARY BERRY will appear at a new food festival at Stonor Park.

The food writer and television presenter, 83, who lives in Henley, will headline the event at the country house on June 16 and 17.

She will be joined by MasterChef finalists Billy Wright and Jack Layer, Great British Bake-Off finalist Steven Carter-Bailey and nutritionist Jenny Tschiesche as well as more than 50 companies which will have stalls.

There will also be cooking demonstrations and activities for families, including an adventure playground. The festival is being run by Fantastic British Food Festivals, which operates similar events across the country.

Organiser Jeff Harper said: “We’re really excited about our first food festival at beautiful Stonor Park and are delighted that baking superstar Mary Berry is able to attend.

“As it’s Father’s Day weekend you can guarantee there will be plenty of delicious food on offer to keep all the family happy.”

Tickets cost £10, £6.50 for children or £28 for a family. For more information, visit www.stonor.com

