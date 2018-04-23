Beanpole day returns

AN event promoting wildlife-friendly gardening will be held in Caversham tomorrow (Saturday).

The annual beanpole day will take place at Caversham Court Gardens from 10am to 3pm.

Visitors will be able to buy vegetable and ornamental plants and a range of beanpoles, pea sticks and plant supports that come from locally managed coppiced woodland and wetland.

They can also learn about practices to protect insects including bees and promoting biodiversity.

Also on offer will be bird boxes and tables made from waste wood, local honey and Fairtrade goods.

There will also be stalls run by charities and other organisations, games for children, gardening demonstrations and a tool-sharpening service.

Refreshments will be served all day or visitors can bring their own picnic to eat in the grounds.

The event is organised by Reading volunteer group ECONET to raise money for conservation work in the town.